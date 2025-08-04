Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of FLCH stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

