Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 320.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $111,627,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,048,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,412,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 704,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 372,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,514,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 271,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

