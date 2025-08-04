Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,746 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 83,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOLD

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.