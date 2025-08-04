Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,611,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after acquiring an additional 57,183 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,105,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,003,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $40.68 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1052 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

