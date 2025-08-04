Assetmark Inc. Has $98,000 Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,029 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,838,000 after purchasing an additional 418,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,686,000 after purchasing an additional 322,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

