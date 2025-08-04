Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,296 Shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 852,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

