Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,796 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 912.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

