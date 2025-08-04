Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 503.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.69 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

