Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,916 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 77,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $140.80 on Monday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

