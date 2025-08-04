Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Palomar by 17.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $129.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $175.85.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total transaction of $79,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,479.80. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467.65. The trade was a 56.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $3,061,089 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

