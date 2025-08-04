Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

