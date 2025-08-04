Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $2,712,000.

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $324.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

