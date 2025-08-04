Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $853,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.