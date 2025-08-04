Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $877,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,124,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,786,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $105.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $115.71. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

