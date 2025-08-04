Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,498 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 319.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $58,574.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $104.16 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.