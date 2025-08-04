Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,321 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $47.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

