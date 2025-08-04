Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOCT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS KOCT opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

