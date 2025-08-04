Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,031 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after buying an additional 439,856 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,694,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $841.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

