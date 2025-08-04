Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

