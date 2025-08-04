Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,119 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.98 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

