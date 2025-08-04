Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,526 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWX opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $64.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.