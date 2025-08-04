Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,836 Shares of Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Fvcbankcorp worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 2,310.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Fvcbankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.50.

Fvcbankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fvcbankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Fvcbankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Fvcbankcorp to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Fvcbankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

