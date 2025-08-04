Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,547 Shares of Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hf Foods Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hf Foods Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hf Foods Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hf Foods Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hf Foods Group by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hf Foods Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HFFG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hf Foods Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Hf Foods Group Stock Down 1.5%

Hf Foods Group stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Hf Foods Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $298.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hf Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hf Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

