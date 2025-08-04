Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

