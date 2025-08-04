Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 80,905 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Trading Down 2.3%

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEC

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.