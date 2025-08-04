Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $525,000 Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of GrafTech International worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,200. This trade represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

