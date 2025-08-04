Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $557,000 Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Annexon worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Annexon by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.45 on Monday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Annexon from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

