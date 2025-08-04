Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in EVERSPIN TECH (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EVERSPIN TECH (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EVERSPIN TECH were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 114,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 55.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EVERSPIN TECH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. EVERSPIN TECH has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 0.13.

In other EVERSPIN TECH news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $86,457.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,097.78. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 33,793 shares of company stock worth $220,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVERSPIN TECH in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

