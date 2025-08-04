Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ocugen alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 309,853 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 507,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 177,594 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Ocugen Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of OCGN opened at $0.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $290.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 198.22% and a negative net margin of 1,197.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.