Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $17.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

