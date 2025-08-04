Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 157,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

FRD opened at $14.94 on Monday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

