Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,206 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of James River Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other James River Group news, Director Peter B. Migliorato acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,037.46. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Randell Sutherland acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,562.59. The trade was a 227.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,625 shares of company stock worth $353,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

