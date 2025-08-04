Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of PZC opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

