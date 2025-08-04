Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

