Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of INMB stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMB. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INmune Bio

INmune Bio Profile

(Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.