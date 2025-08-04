Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Audioeye were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 44,300.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Audioeye by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Audioeye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $148.02 million, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Audioeye from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

