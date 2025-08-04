Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 156,497 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 421,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.54 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 71.27%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.62%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

