Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,710 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.3% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

