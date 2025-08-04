Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,829 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 138,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.