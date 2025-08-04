Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 502 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87,225.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.91 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $570.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

