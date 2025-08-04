Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,604 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

