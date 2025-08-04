Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,793 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1621 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

