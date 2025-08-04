Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $479,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.