Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $479,000 Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

