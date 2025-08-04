Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 579.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 225,762 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 979,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 745,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 142,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

NYSE MVF opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

