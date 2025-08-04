Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in STERIS were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 35,759.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,980,000 after acquiring an additional 409,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in STERIS by 4,534.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE opened at $226.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

