Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,593 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $260,548,000 after buying an additional 1,411,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,516,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 592,040 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 290,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,798 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $87,959,000 after buying an additional 256,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 468.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,799 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

