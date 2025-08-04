Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $59.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

