Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,084.32. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,353 shares of company stock worth $657,454 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.