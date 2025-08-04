Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Baxter International
Baxter International Stock Up 1.0%
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.