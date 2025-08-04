Benchmark Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $150.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $77.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $125.16 on Friday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $60,479,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,610,845.23. This trade represents a 76.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,251,703 shares of company stock worth $492,380,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,105,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.6% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

